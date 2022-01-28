Malegaon: 28 Congress corporators join ally NCP

The Congress received a jolt on Thursday when 28 of its corporators from Malegaon in Nashik joined ally NCP in Mumbai. They were welcomed at a ceremony at the NCP state headquarters by state party chief Jayant Patil and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Patil said, “This would ensure NCP victory in the local polls… A big rally will be held in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar after Covid-19 cases go down.”

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The people are with Congress. The corporators were on verge of leaving Congress and we knew this. They know that they will not get elected. We have had meetings with them earlier.’’