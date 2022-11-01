scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Malegaon 2008 blast case: NIA submits 2 witnesses’ death certificates before special court

In a statement in 2008, the then 65-year-old witness had told the ATS that he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his youth, but left the organisation because of ideological differences.

One of duo was a key witness in the case, who had given a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) about his association with accused Prasad Purohit.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday submitted death certificates of two men, who were named witnesses in the Malegaon 2008 blast case, before a special court.

One of duo was a key witness in the case, who had given a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) about his association with accused Prasad Purohit. Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal told the court that the witnesses were summoned to appear before the court, and on querying, their families informed the agency that they had died.



He also told the ATS that he suffered from cardiac issues.

The witness added that Purohit had met him three years ago, and also co-accused Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Dhardwivedi via Purohit. He had also spoken about Purohit’s alleged activities, including meetings at different places under the helm of Abhinav Bharat Trust, though he was in the military. The statement has also referred to alleged intelligence reports, referring to several RSS leaders.

The other witness was related to a bank.

