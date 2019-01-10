Male cub of Avni caught on trap camera, search on

After an intensive search for months, the male cub of Avni (T1) has been located, officials said.

“Persistent and relentless efforts to track the male cub is bearing fruits. The cub’s image was found today morning in a trap camera, in a compartment near the chain-link enclosure. The animal is looking healthy. Also, a partly eaten cattle kill was found 400 metres away from the enclosure, “ Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sunil Limaye told The Indian Express.

The cub, T1C1, had escaped the 11-feet high enclosure, erected last week to restrict his and his sibling’s movement. The sibling, T1C2, a female, was captured earlier and was put in a similar enclosure at Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) for re-wilding.

Officials have opened the enclosure from a side to try and lure the cub back in.

The male aged about one year is said to be extremely aggressive. He had scared the four elephants used to track him last month, when it had leapt at the head of the biggest elephant, when cornered by them.

The expert team from Madhya Pradesh that was spearheading the operation had later returned to their state. The operation to catch the tigress and her two cubs was started in September. It has already entered the fifth month.