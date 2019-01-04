‘Male cub may have jumped the fence’: No sign of T1C2 in trap cameras for days

FOREST DEPARTMENT officials are facing a new challenge as the male tiger cub, T1C2, may have escaped the chain-link fence that was erected to contain him.

The male cub of tigress Avni or T1, who was shot dead on November 2, has managed to successfully dodge the tracking teams while his female sibling, T1C1, was captured last month and sent to the Pench Tiger Reserve. The 11-foot fence was raised around 80 hectares of forest land in order to tranquilise and capture the cubs.

“We haven’t spotted him over the past few days. He has neither killed baits nor has he been captured in trap cameras. In the last two to three days, we have got reports of at least two cattle attacks from the nearby forest. So, we suspect he may have jumped the fence,” said Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the cubs have proven to be aggressive. The male cub had charged at one of the four elephants in the tracking team from Madhya Pradesh.

The MP team had then halted the tranquilising operation and returned to its home state. “The elephants are still here and two veterinary doctors accompanying the MP team are also coming back,” added Limaye.

Talking to A K Mishra, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), about the cubs, he said, “While the female cub is doing well and responding normally, the male cub’s vanishing act has brought the whole situation back to square one. Now, we have to redo the whole exercise. But experts are saying a one-year-old cub is unlikely to go too far. We are trying to get him back within the enclosure and have opened it from the side where we think he might be roaming.”