Malaria cases on rise, BMC tells people to take precautions

Even before the onset of monsoon, in the first five days of June, Mumbai had recorded 57 cases of malaria. Most of these cases are being reported from G South (Elphinstone) and E (Byculla) wards.

Suspecting a further rise in mosquito-borne diseases with monsoon arriving in the city on Saturday, BMC has instructed the people to avoid self-medication. “As cases of malaria are rising, all precautions must be taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Use bed nets and window sheets,” the BMC advisory issued earlier this week added.

Till June 5, this year, Mumbai had reported 950 cases of malaria and 94 cases of dengue. No related deaths were reported. The BMC’s initial investigation shows that the cases are being reported from both residential areas and construction sites.

As malaria and Covid-19 have similar symptoms, doctors warned patients to avoid delay in treatment if one has a history of fever, headache, rashes, muscle and joint pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC executive health officer, said, “We are investigating all malaria cases individually to find out the source of the disease. Due to the fear of Covid-19, many people with symptoms like fever and body pain are approaching the hospitals faster, which is helping in timely diagnosis and treatment.”

Other than malaria, Mumbai recorded 10 cases of dengue in the first five days of June. In the same period, 78 cases of vector-borne gastro were reported in E, H West (Khar) and H East (Bandra) wards.

All hospitals are in the process of preparing to handle patients with monsoon-related ailments. “We have kept separate beds ready to treat patients. Last year, we had seen a large number of malaria cases, which had surpassed the footfall of patients from the previous year,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, Dean of Sion hospital.