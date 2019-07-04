Malad wall collapse: Hospital staffers brave rains to attend to victims

EARLY TUESDAY, when an emergency call was issued for doctors and nurses to report to work after the wall collapse in Malad’s Kurar village, several medical staffers braved waterlogging and rain to make it to the hospital.

It took Dr Anandi Ganesh, the hospital’s chief medical officer, five hours to reach HBT Jogeshwari Trauma Care hospital from Kalyan. The 44-km long distance usually takes one and a half hours.

Through the night, Kalyan received 175 mm of rainfall. Ganesh left home at 5 am on Tuesday. With Central Railway shut, she first walked through the waterlogged road till the local chowk, took an autorickshaw till Thane and boarded a bus. “I changed two buses and got near Seepz. We came across bottlenecks, in some places roads were waterlogged. I had to wade through water,” she said.

From Seepz, Ganesh finally boarded a bus till Jogeshwari hospital, reaching at 10.15 am.

“Several staffers realised that this is an emergency and came by whatever means possible,” said Dr Pinakin Gujjar, dean of Dr RN Cooper hospital, adding that waterlogging had affected several areas in western suburbs, making referral of patients to other hospitals also an issue.

Orthopaedic consultant Dr Girish Bhalerao, who lives in Andheri East, said JVLR was flooded due to constant rains overnight. “I could not take out my car, the street outside my house was flooded. For autorickshaws, too, it was risky, but several agreed to ply,” he said. He reached hospital early morning, and started treating multiple fracture cases from Kurar.

“A woman requires surgery for fracture in femur bone. She is scheduled for operation tomorrow. There are multiple patients with abrasions,” he added.

Several Class III and IV employees travelled to Shatabdi and Jogeshwari Trauma hospitals, where 55 and 16 patients, respectively, remained admitted until Tuesday evening.