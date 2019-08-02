Malad wall collapse: Homeless for a month, 27 families give in, agree to move to Mahul

A MONTH after putting up stiff resistance to BMC’s offer to relocate to Mahul, known for its high pollution levels, 27 families from Ambedkar Nagar, affected by the civic body’s Malad Hill reservoir wall collapse, have agreed to move to Mahul — 30 km away from where they currently reside.

“The government has left us with no option. My family has been living at my friend’s house for the last few days. But for how long will we live like this? I need a roof for my family,” said Sahdev Krishna Surve, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Sanika in the collapse on July 2.

The collapse had left 31 people dead in Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpri Pada areas of in Kurar village in Malad East. The reservoir protection wall collapsed at the two areas after a night of very heavy rain, allowing water collected behind it to wash out hundreds of shanties on the hillock settlement.

While Surve, a watchman, was away at work, Sanika had drowned when the water swept her tin and plastic hut downslope. She had just completed Class X. Sanika’s mother and two sisters were trapped under the debris. Since they were discharged from the hospital, the family has been taking shelter at the homes of relatives.

“Mahul is far away. I will have to look for a new job. My daughters will have to join a new school. Our entire life will have to start from scratch,” Surve said, adding that the family has no belongings left, except the clothes they are in.

Rehabilitation in Mahul remains contentious due to its proximity to chemical factories and oil refineries. A National Green Tribunal Report has declared the region unfit for human habitation. The area is often offered by BMC to project-affected people across Mumbai.

“We are going to file a litigation challenging rehabilitation in Mahul,” said Bilal Khan, a member of NGO Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan.

BMC officials claimed that 117 huts were destroyed in the wall collapse — 75 in Ambedkar Nagar and the rest in Pimpri Pada. In Ambedkar Nagar, 27 families have agreed to move to Mahul after waiting for a month for alternate shelter.

While attempts were made to rehabilitate these families to Appa Pada in Malad, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) did not come on board with the idea. “The SRA did not hand over the flats to us. The BMC does not have so many flats anywhere else,” said Sanjog Kabare, a ward officer in Malad.