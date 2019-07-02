Mumbai: At least 19 killed in wall collapse, rescue operations underway

At least 19 people have been killed and several others critically injured after a compound wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rainfall at Kurar village, Pimparipada-Malad East, Mumbai. Fifty-one people have been admitted to the trauma centre at Jogeshwari and Shatabdi hospital, Kandivali. A minor girl is trapped under the debris and she is communicating with the NDRF officials. Rescue operations are underway.

Among the dead were five minors. Most of them reportedly died due to drowning. Kurar village resident Lal Kumar said, “A huge wall of the nearby plant fell on our hutments. About 150 huts were razed. It took hours for us to come out of the debris.” The incident, he added, took place at 11.30 pm.

Three people have also died in another wall collapse in Kurar area. The deceased have been identified as Shobha Kamble (65), Karina Sayyed (38) and her son Hussain Mohammad (3).

In another incident in Malad, two men died in a closed car after the vehicle submerged in rain water near a subway. Irfan Khan (38) and an unknown male with him aged 40 have been sent to Kandivali Shatabdi hospital. The car’s door had jammed, and the car was stuck near Bata showroom where the roads were flooded. They could not open the door and were trapped inside. Both were found dead by police due to drowning.

Due to heavy rains in the city, millions of other Mumbaikars spent Tuesday morning salvaging their belongings from flood waters that gushed into their homes in the wee hours, or waiting in public buses and private vehicles as flood waters rose at certain places on arterial roads.