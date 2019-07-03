Malad wall collapse: CM orders inquiry, orders removal of encroachment

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a high-level inquiry into the wall collapse tragedy at Malad’s Pimpripada, which has so far claimed 22 lives.

Fadnavis made the announcement after allegations that irregularities in an ongoing slum redevelopment project had caused the tragedy were raised in the Legislative Assembly.

With heavy overnight rains paralysing normal life in Mumbai, Deputy Speaker Vijay Auti on Tuesday allowed the Opposition to move an adjournment motion over it. Fadnavis, replying to the motion, said he was deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the (Malad) tragedy. While announcing a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, he announced that he had directed the BMC to extend additional assistance of another Rs 5 lakh to the families. “The government will bear medical expenses of all those injured. The government and municipality will bear responsibility of rehabilitation of those dishoused,” he added. Fadnavis also announced assistance to those who have lost lives in in Kalyan and Pune.

‘Unprecedented rain’

Countering the Opposition’s charge that the downpour had exposed the lack of preparedness of civic agencies, the CM said, “The city saw an unprecedented rain event yesterday (Monday) night. Within four to five hours, parts of the city had received 375-400 mm of rain. When you look at the historical data, this is the second highest 24-hour rainfall (in suburbs) in 40 years. The current carrying (holding) capacity of Mumbai’s storm water drains is to handle about 150 mm water in 24 hours. But on days when it rains more than that, the system is burdened.