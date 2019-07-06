Malad wall collapse: 50-year-old man dies, death toll 27

Four days after the wall of a reservoir collapsed in Malad’s Kurar village, the toll rose to 27 after 50-year-old Sunil Jadhav died at the Dr RN Cooper hospital early Friday morning.“Yesterday his health worsened. He had sustained multiple injuries,” said Bhanu Das, a local resident.

Around Monday midnight, Jadhav, his wife and son were sleeping when the wall collapsed a few metres away from their hut in Pimpri Pada. Boulders from the concrete wall hit him in the chest and he got trapped under a cupboard. Locals pulled him out after half an hour. By then his lungs had accumulated water.Jadhav’s wife Sarubai suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured leg and water ingestion. She was first taken to Jogeshwari Trauma Care hospital then shifted to Dr RN Cooper hospital. Her son Ravi has now moved her to a private hospital in Goregaon. Ravi was also trapped in the debris but managed to make his way out.

Jadhav, a carpenter, remained admitted in Cooper hospital for the last two days. On Thursday, his health worsened. He succumbed at 6.3am on Friday. His last rites were conducted on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the search for 22-year-old Sonali Sakpal continued for the fourth day. Mumbai Fire Brigade and locals of Ambedkar Nagar kept looking for a blue- and white-dotted dress that she wore on Monday night. Another identification mark is a tattoo of her name on her left wrist. “Almost the entire area has been searched, but her body has not been found,” said her friend Vidya More.

On Friday, 70 people injured in the incident remained admitted in five hospitals across Mumbai with minor fractures and breathing complaints. “They are all stable,” said Dr Pradeep Angre, superintendent of Kandivali Shatabdi hospital.