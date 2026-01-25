Malad train stabbing victim: On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher

Victim was the son of a personnel of  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s security detail. 

Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.Alok Kumar Singh (left), who was stabbed at Mumbai's Malad station; the victim's father, Anil Kumar Singh, grieves at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Alok Singh, a 32-year-old Maths teacher was stabbed to death inside a local train at the Malad Railway station. A resident of Kurar Village in Malad (east), he had been working as a lecturer at NM College, Vile Parle, for the last two years. He had lived in Malad since childhood with his uncle Sunil Kumar Singh, a retired BMC schoolteacher.

Singh studied up to Class 10 at Gyanodaya Vidya Mandir High School and completed his HSC from Ismail Yusuf College, Jogeshwari. He later pursued higher education at Mumbai University, completing his BSc and MSc degrees. He entered the teaching profession seven to eight years ago, beginning his career at an international school in Andheri.

While teaching, Singh completed his BEd and cleared the state government’s Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Before joining NM College, he worked as a lecturer at a Malad-based college, teaching mathematics to Class 11 and 12 students. Last year, he was appointed a permanent lecturer at NM College.

“He was selected in two colleges as permanent lecturer in Thane and Vile Parle but he preferred to work in NM College in Vile Parle and accepted the offer,” said Singh’s relative.

Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026.Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee. Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, the father of Alok Kumar Singh, who was stabbed at Malad station, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026.
(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Singh’s father, Anil Kumar Singh, is part of the security detail of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was in Delhi for Republic Day parade preparations when he was informed about his son’s death. Singh had married two years ago and his wife is pursuing BEd.

On the day of the incident, Singh had planned a dinner outing with his wife on her birthday. He left college soon after working hours, telling colleagues that he was going out for dinner. His colleague Sudhir Trivedi, who lives in Nalasopara, accompanied him as they usually travelled together.

Singh’s father reached Mumbai on Sunday morning, while his younger brother, who lives in Lucknow, was expected to arrive later in the day, said a relative.

“I was immediately relieved and I rushed here. The accused is caught and Defence minister sir ensured me that he has spoken to Chief Minister of Maharashtra to ensure that strict action is taken in this case. If it was UP, and a person working with government was harmed, the UP police would have killed the accused in encounter,” said Singh’s father outside Bhagawati Hospital mortuary, where the body was kept for postmortem.

Pooja Singh, 28, wife of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Pooja Singh, 28, the wife of Alok Kumar Singh, who was stabbed at Malad station, on Sunday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A resident of Uttar Pradesh, Anil Kumar Singh has been posted across the country as part of the Defence Minister’s security detail. His family stays in Lucknow, where his elder son is also a government servant.

“Alok, however always stayed here with my brother in Mumbai’s Kurar village in Malad. Staying with uncle he also became a teacher like him,” said Anil Kumar Singh, adding that his younger brother Sunil Kumar Singh had retired from a civic school.

Relatives said teaching ran in the family.
“All members of this family are well educated, most of them in teaching profession, either here in Mumbai or in UP. It is impossible to believe that any of them could get into in such an altercation which could lead to fatal attack,” said a family member.

The family also alleged that a delay in shifting Singh to hospital contributed to his death.

“He was attacked at around 5.50pm but he was not taken to hospital until 7pm, as GRP proporitosed paperwork over saving life. His postmortem report states that death is due to heavy loss of blood, which means if timely medical intervention was ensured, he could have been saved,” said the family member waiting outside the mortuary.

Singh’s mother and other relatives were travelling to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh after being informed of his death.

“Train arguments are quite common in Mumbai, but who carries a sharp weapon? Our family has lost a son who had his life ahead. We hope that the accused is not released so that an example is set that no train argument in future can lead to a death,” said another family member, adding that Singh had only asked the accused not to rush while getting off the train as a woman passenger was standing in front of him.

