Malad train stabbing: Chargesheet filed against 27-year-old for murder of professor

The incident occurred on January 24 when Singh and Shinde were travelling on a Borivali-bound local train (File image)

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday filed a 250-page chargesheet against 27-year-old Omkar Eknath Shinde for the alleged murder of 32-year-old NM College professor Alok Kumar Singh in a crowded local train at Malad.

According to police, the chargesheet lists 63 witnesses, including four eyewitnesses who directly saw the incident. Statements of two key witnesses have been recorded before the Borivali Magistrate Court, including Singh’s colleague Sudhir Trivedi, who was present during the incident.

Investigators said key forensic evidence is still pending. Blood samples recovered from a tweezer—suspected to be the weapon—were sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the report is awaited. “Once the FSL report is received, it will be submitted before the court,” an officer said.