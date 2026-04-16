Malad train stabbing: Chargesheet filed against 27-year-old for murder of professor

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday filed a 250-page chargesheet against 27-year-old Omkar Eknath Shinde for the alleged murder of 32-year-old NM College professor Alok Kumar Singh in a crowded local train at Malad.
According to police, the chargesheet lists 63 witnesses, including four eyewitnesses who directly saw the incident. Statements of two key witnesses have been recorded before the Borivali Magistrate Court, including Singh’s colleague Sudhir Trivedi, who was present during the incident.
Investigators said key forensic evidence is still pending. Blood samples recovered from a tweezer—suspected to be the weapon—were sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the report is awaited. “Once the FSL report is received, it will be submitted before the court,” an officer said.
Police have also cited CCTV footage that allegedly shows the accused fleeing the platform and crossing the foot overbridge immediately after the attack.
The incident occurred on January 24 when Singh and Shinde were travelling on a Borivali-bound local train. An argument reportedly broke out between them over getting down at Malad station.
During the altercation, Shinde allegedly stabbed Singh in the left abdomen with a tweezer while alighting from the train. Though the external injury appeared minor, it proved fatal.
The post-mortem report revealed that the weapon penetrated deep into the abdomen, damaging
internal organs and major blood vessels, leading to severe internal bleeding. Doctors concluded that the injuries were sufficient to cause death.
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The weapon, described as a sharp tweezer about six inches long, was later recovered outside Malad railway station. Police said the force of the attack caused a deep internal injury despite minimal external bleeding.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More