Malad train stabbing: Mumbai lecturer rushed to hospital but was declared dead

After being stabbed, Singh was made to sit on the railway platform for about half an hour while railway police carried out procedural formalities. (Express Photo)
A 32-year-old lecturer at a Vile Parle-based college, Alok Singh, who was allegedly stabbed during an altercation at Malad railway station on Saturday evening was rushed to the hospital in ambulance was declared dead by doctors.
The prime witness Sudhir Trivedi, a colleague of Singh, said the deceased was rushed in an ambulance from Malad railway station and was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital at 5.58 pm. Doctors declared him dead at 6:15 pm, Trivedi said.
Trivedi and other passengers were trying to contact various railway helplines, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) and station master on duty reached the spot at Malad railway station in some time.
After Trivedi narrated the incident to the railway officials and station master, Singh was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West, for treatment. The medical officer of Shatabdi Hospital examined Alok Kumar Singh and declared him dead at 6:15 pm.
Police said Singh had suffered a six-inch-deep injury in the abdomen and was bleeding heavily. His colleague, who was travelling with him at the time of the incident, briefly caught hold of the accused, but he managed to flee from the spot. “The passersby did not help to nab the culprit,” said a relative.
Anil Kumar Singh (centre), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, waits in order to collect the body of his son, at Shri Harilal Bhagwati Municipal Hospital, in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Police later informed Singh’s father, Sunil Singh, a retired teacher from a BMC-run school in Mumbai who is currently in his native village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sunil Singh then informed his son-in-law in Mumbai, following which family members rushed to the hospital.
