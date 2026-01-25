Malad train stabbing: Mumbai lecturer rushed to hospital but was declared dead

After being stabbed, Singh was made to sit on the railway platform for about half an hour while railway police carried out procedural formalities. (Express Photo)

A 32-year-old lecturer at a Vile Parle-based college, Alok Singh, who was allegedly stabbed during an altercation at Malad railway station on Saturday evening was rushed to the hospital in ambulance was declared dead by doctors.

The prime witness Sudhir Trivedi, a colleague of Singh, said the deceased was rushed in an ambulance from Malad railway station and was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital at 5.58 pm. Doctors declared him dead at 6:15 pm, Trivedi said.

Trivedi and other passengers were trying to contact various railway helplines, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) and station master on duty reached the spot at Malad railway station in some time.