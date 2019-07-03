A traffic policeman posted at the Malad subway on Monday night, where two men drowned in their vehicle early Tuesday, said water rises within minutes in the subway.

Advertising

Constable Narendra Phad said he reported to work at 9 pm. He had not seen the two men or their car, and was told about their drowning by colleagues manning the other side of the subway. “It was already raining but the downpour became more intense after 9.30 pm on Monday. The high tide made it worse and the Malad subway flooded within

10 minutes around 11.30 pm. Both sides of the subway had to be shut,” he said.

“Along with five others from the traffic division, we began guiding commuters to take alternate routes and not drive towards the subway. The water had risen till our waists. We also began approaching those sitting in their cars, waiting for the water levels to lower. We guided them towards parking spaces where the water levels had not risen and suggested that they take the train home as roads were waterlogged at many places,” Phad added.

“We came to know about the two persons, who lost their lives, through our colleagues on duty on the other side of the subway.”