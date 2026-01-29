GRP team deployed at Malad station to trace witnesses, tweezer used in attack recovered

Omkar Shinde (right), is accused of murdering Alok Kumar Singh (left), a 32-year-old college lecturer, who was stabbed during an argument while alighting from a local train at Malad station on Saturday. (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)
Singh was stabbed by Omkar Shinde allegedly while getting down from a local train at Malad station on January 24.
A GRP official said the team is using CCTV footage to track commuters who were present at the spot at the time of the incident. “The police team is closely monitoring the people based on the CCTV footage so we can record the statement of as many witnesses of the incident to make the case strong,” the official said. “The team is specially searching for the women who were standing ahead of the victim in the local train, their statements are important to corroborate the incident.”
Police have also recovered the weapon used in the attack — a tweezer — from outside Malad railway station (east). According to investigators, the accused threw it from the railway foot overbridge while fleeing after stabbing Singh.
“After several hours of searching, we finally found one outside the railway station in (east). Shinde will be produced to court on Friday after his five day police custody. Most probably, we will not seek more police custody as interrogation has been completed and the weapon recovered,” said a senior GRP officer. “Now our complete focus to record the statement of the eyewitnesses and identification is going on, once the people are identified, we will request them to give their statement,” the officer added.
During interrogation, Shinde, whom police described as ‘short tempered’ by nature, told investigators that he did not know the professor had died at the time of his arrest, as he had only intended to poke him with a tweezer.
According to police, two women were standing near the footboard of the Borivali-bound train, followed by Singh and a fellow professor, while Shinde was standing behind them.
Shinde has claimed that when he tried to push ahead, Singh shoved him and asked him if he could not see there were women standing ahead. The women looked back and Shinde allegedly felt humiliated, said an officer involved in the probe.
Shinde then realised he was carrying a tweezer used for imitation jewellery work in the bag slung in front of him. He removed the tweezer and decided to take revenge by poking Singh and fleeing.
Police said Shinde stabbed Singh on the left side of his abdomen with the tweezer while alighting at Malad station. Singh suffered an injury nearly five inches deep and began bleeding. While there was little blood visible externally, officials believe massive internal bleeding led to his death.
