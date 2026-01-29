GRP team deployed at Malad station to trace witnesses, tweezer used in attack recovered

Omkar Shinde (right), is accused of murdering Alok Kumar Singh (left), a 32-year-old college lecturer, who was stabbed during an argument while alighting from a local train at Malad station on Saturday. (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) have deployed a special team at platform number 1 of Malad railway station to identify and trace witnesses to the stabbing of NM College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh last week.

Singh was stabbed by Omkar Shinde allegedly while getting down from a local train at Malad station on January 24.

A GRP official said the team is using CCTV footage to track commuters who were present at the spot at the time of the incident. “The police team is closely monitoring the people based on the CCTV footage so we can record the statement of as many witnesses of the incident to make the case strong,” the official said. “The team is specially searching for the women who were standing ahead of the victim in the local train, their statements are important to corroborate the incident.”