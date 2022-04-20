Malad landslide victims still await safe accommodation, fear grows as monsoon draws close

Almost two years since 32 people lost their lives in Ambedkar Nagar, Malad, after a retaining wall collapsed, residents of the area are still awaiting safe accommodation. With monsoons barely weeks away, the residents are fearing repeat of the 2019 incident and are asking the authorities to move them to other locations at the soonest.

On Monday, Ambedkar Nagar residents sat on a protest outside the office of Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu seeking permanent accommodation. Police were called and over 60 protestors were detained. Residents claimed that after the protest, Prabhu assured to resolve the issue in the next two days.

Residents have alleged that despite surveys being done and a list of eligible residents finalised in the last one year, nothing has been done to provide them accommodation.

Around midnight on July 2, 2019, a huge retaining wall dividing BMC’s water reservoir and hill slope had collapsed at Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpari Pada in Kurar at Malad east during heavy rainfall. After the wall collapsed, the accumulated water on the reservoir side washed away shanties in the slum, killing several residents.

In 2021, a joint survey by forest department and BMC was conducted to check eligibility of slum dwellers living in landslide-prone parts of the city. According to the residents, around 100 families were found eligible and were promised to be relocated to safe locations. However, there has been no progress on the issue so far.

Earlier, the 84 families were allotted accommodation in Mahul at the Project-Affected People (PAP) building.

“Last year, as a precautionary measure for three months of monsoon, we were accommodated in municipal schools. But that is not the solution. All our household belongings are lost in these temporary arrangements. Now monsoon is only one month away and if permanent houses are not given, then this year too authorities will shift us to municipal schools,” said Anish Yadav, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), since the land belongs to the forest department, the latter was supposed to provide accommodation to slum dwellers. However, since the department does not have houses, the civic body has stepped in.

“Twice, they have been held eligible for rehabilitation. The High Court has also directed for their rehabilitation. Every year, they face flooding and the threat of landslides. Each year, they lose their personal belongings and damage to their shanties due to flooding, “said Bilal Khan from Ghar Banao Ghar Bachao Andolan. Sena legislator Prabhu was not available for comment.