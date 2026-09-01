Malad crash: Woman dies, 6 injured after real estate developer rams car into bike, 3 autos

Priyanka, a 34-year-old law graduate and mother of two, was thrown off the motorcycle after the hit (Express photo)

Krishna Chamankar, a prominent real estate developer who was once named in the Maharashtra Sadan money laundering scam involving Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, was arrested on Monday after his MG Windsor allegedly rammed into a motorcycle and three autorickshaws at a traffic signal in Malad, killing a 34-year-old woman and injuring six others.

Chamankar, a partner in K S Chamankar Enterprises, was arrested allegedly for driving rashly, negligently and dangerously. He was produced before a court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

In 2016, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money-laundering case against Krishna Chamankar. The Bombay High Court, however, quashed the ED case in 2025.