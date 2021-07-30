Malad builder booked for failing to hand over 31 flats to SRA after redevelopment work

In the complaint, the SRA official said the flats were not handed over by the builder even after repeated reminders.

POLICE HAVE booked a Malad-based builder for allegedly failing to hand over 31 flats to Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by an SRA official for cheating the government by not handing over the flats.

According to the complaint, a work of redevelopment of Pratima housing society at Vileparle (East) was given to Suvidha developer and, under the SRA scheme, the developer was supposed to hand over 31 permanent transit camp (flats) after redevelopment.

The complainant also said the occupancy certificate has not been issued as the permanent transition flat has not been transferred. It has also been alleged that even without OC, there are unauthorised occupants in these flats.

According to police, in March 2016, a notice was issued to the developer under the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act, and the developer had submitted a reply stating that he would transfer the permanent transition flat within two to six months. However, the builder failed to do so and SRA served him another notice in February 2018, but even then the developer has failed to transfer the flats, police added.

The SRA has also alleged that the construction has not been done as per the approved map by the developer and these 31 permanent transition flats have been sold fraudulently.

Police said SRA has claimed that by doing this, the builder has cheated the public and the government, and caused financial loss to the government.

“Hence, the authority lodged the complaint and an FIR has been registered against Suvidha developer under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or merchant) and 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the MRTP Act,” said a police officer.