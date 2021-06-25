Malabar Hill road reopened 10 months after landslide

Northbound traffic on N S Patkar Road was thrown open for the public on Thursday after the BMC completed restoration work on a lane of Patkar Road – popularly known as Hughes Road – after it was was shut for over 10 months following a landslide last year. BMC officials said the restoration work and road repair was completed in a record six months. The civic body has spent about Rs 40 crore on the works.

On August 5, 2020, heavy rainfall had led to a huge landslide near Doongerwadi in Malabar Hill, shutting B G Kher Road and N S Patkar Road for traffic.

Both roads are crucial for VIP movement, as they connect Girgaum where the chief minister, Governor and other senior ministers reside. N S Patkar Road is also important for motorists traveling to Nariman Point.

Guardian ministers Aaditya Thackeray (Mumbai City) and Aslam Shaikh (Mumbai Suburban) inaugurated the completed works.

“Since Thursday, traffic on both sides have been open. We have completed the work in record time as ground work was started on January 1. We have also laid down a new drainage line… the old road, which was 24 m wide, now has been extended to 27 m,” said an official.