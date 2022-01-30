Mumbai: Malabar Hill police station gets a facelift, thanks to an art auction house

Early last year, it was a visit to the Malabar Hill police station for personal work that made Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder and CEO of Saffronart – one of the leading art auction houses in the country – realise how shabby were the working conditions under which the police personnel perform their day-to-day duties.

Vazirani, who knew then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal, approached him with an offer – let him do up the Malabar Hill police station in a manner that will inspire those who work there and also the people who visit the police station.

This was to be a pilot project, following which a call was to be taken on whether the same would be extended to the 90-odd police stations in Mumbai.

Vazirani, who received a financial contribution from a colleague, thus began the process of turning the dour interiors of the Malabar Hill police station into one that was more positive and “non-threatening” for the general population.

Vazirani approached Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal with an offer to let him do up the Malabar Hill police station in a manner that will inspire those who work there and also the people who visit the police station. Vazirani approached Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal with an offer to let him do up the Malabar Hill police station in a manner that will inspire those who work there and also the people who visit the police station.

“We began with cleaning up the corridors, leading to the cabins. Then we realised the condition of the bathroom was bad and had that renovated. We got new desks, painted the common areas, gates and the outside walls of the police station,” Vazirani said.

He added that within six to eight months, at an expense of Rs 25 lakh, the work was completed. “Saffronart, along with contribution from one of my colleagues, helped finance the renovation,” Vazirani said.

He further said that he has been overwhelmed by the support he received, especially from the police personnel. “They are grateful for the new working environment. They say the new changes have even helped them improve their approach towards work.”

“I’m hoping that even for the people who visit the police station, it will be a pleasant experience as generally, common folks are intimated by the sight of police stations,” said Vazirani.

His wish now is that more people should come forward to renovate other police stations. “How can we expect the police to serve us if they work from such unkempt offices?” he asked.