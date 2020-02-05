Mumbai: Fire breaks out at highrise in Malabar Hill, rescue ops underway

The fire was initially reported at 8:55 pm and two fire fighting jets were rushed to the spot. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The fire was initially reported at 8:55 pm and two fire fighting jets were rushed to the spot. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 14-storeyed residential building in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill on Wednesday evening. A total of 13 people have been rescued safely as search and firefighting operations are still underway. One fireman who was feeling suffocated has been sent to Nair Hospital.

Two fire engines were pressed into service after the blaze was initially reported at 8:55 pm. Among the eight persons rescued, three are females and five males.

JUST IN | A fire broke out on the 5th floor of a 14-storeyed residential building in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill on Wednesday evening. Rescue operations underway. #MumbaiFire pic.twitter.com/jVLY3MEBrU — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) February 5, 2020

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

