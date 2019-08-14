Making Sonia Gandhi interim Congress chief inhuman, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday attacked the Congress over naming Sonia Gandhi the party’s interim president. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said compelling the 73-year-old leader, who has not been keeping well, is “inhuman”.

“Despite facing the humiliating defeat for the second time in Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is not ready to come out of the Mughal mindset that ‘we are rulers’,” the editorial said.

The editorial stated that at 73, Sonia Gandhi has to come forward to lead the Congress. “Sonia Gandhi falls sick repeatedly and needs to go abroad for the treatment…In such a scenario, it is inhuman that she needs to carry the burden of Congress leadership,” it said. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) nominated Sonia Gandhi as the interim Congress president on Saturday.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the Congress must be released from the “clutches” of the Gandhis and “should stand in its own”, the editorial noted: “It is important that he didn’t budge (from his stand) despite the attempts of convincing him by party leaders. He even dismissed the suggestion of making Priyanka Gandhi the Congress president. Since the Congress party has been accused of dynasty (politics) and the Gandhi family has been held responsible for it, he has taken this decision and it should have been respected.”

The editorial also stated that the first rank of leaders are not in existence in Congress. “Now, the first rank of leaders are not in existence in the party. Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony and Sushilkumar Shinde are the fractured rank of the party. The Congress will not move further based on this rank,” it said.

It also mocked some of the Congress leaders’ demand to hand over the party affairs to a young leader. “There was a good thought of giving Congress leadership to a young leader. But, it has stopped inducting the young leaders in the party for the past 25 years,” it said.