Make Shiv Sena’s stand clear on Muslim reservation: Fadnavis to CM

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to clear Shiv Sena’s stand on 5 percent Muslim reservation.

Addressing the media at Vidhan Bhawan, Fadnavis said, “There is a lot of ambiguity in the stand taken by the chief minister on Muslim reservation. Instead of adopting a cautious, non-committal stand, Thackeray should clearly tell whether Shiv Sena will give reservation to Muslims or not. From what emerges, Thackeray seems to be beating around the bush on the critical issue. He is trying to cover up the divide within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.”

Fadnavis was responding to a question on Thackeray’s press briefing on Tuesday where he said the Shiv Sena has not taken any decision on Muslim reservation.

While reiterating the BJP’s decision on Muslim quota, Fadnavis said, “We are raising these questions as there seems to be a conflict within the coalition government on almost every crucial policy matters. The Congress and NCP are in favour of Muslim reservation. Now, Shiv Sena…should tell public where it stands on the matter… Whether Muslim reservation was part of the minimum common agenda, which is guiding the coalition government.”

