Make national song compulsory in BMC-run schools: BJP

The BJP on Thursday proposed that the singing of Vande Mataram should be made compulsory in all schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and has threatened to launch a protest if the civic general body does not approve the proposal. The party also wants the national song to be recited at the start of statutory committee meetings in the civic body.

“The proposal has been pending since August 10, 2019, when it was first tabled by BJP corporator Sandeep Patel. The municipal commissioner gave his remarks and forwarded it to the general body for approval. But when it was brought before the general body in January 2020, the Mayor did not take it up,” said BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde.

Shinde wrote a letter to Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wednesday demanding that the proposal be cleared immediately. Patel said he had thrice proposed that the general body give priority to this proposal.

BJP has alleged that Shiv Sena is not taking the proposal seriously to appease its alliance partners Congress and NCP. Shinde said the proposal should be tabled and passed in the general body meeting of January 18.