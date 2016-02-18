Make in India Week: Shivraj Singh Chouhan woos investors, says no intolerance in India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Amid the raging JNU row, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said that anti-India slogans cannot be tolerated at any cost. Chouhan was in Mumbai for the Madhya Pradesh investement seminar as part of the Make in India Week.

“There is nothing that is more important than the country. It is important that all people who live in India have patriotism in their hearts. This country gives us everything — food, water, education, security. While living in this country if someone indulges in sloganeering against the country, it cannot be tolerated at any cost,” said Chouhan.

He also dismissed concerns about “rising intolerance” impacting investments. “Overall in India, there is no intolerance. Everyone lives in unity. It is a peaceful nation. Tolerance is India’s greatest virtue…Choti moti problems toh duniya ke har desh mein hoti hain (Every country in the world has such small problems),” the CM said.

At the seminar, Chouhan showcased his state as an attractive investment destination mainly on three counts — land, labour and electricity. He pointed out that MP was among the top five out of all states for the ease of doing business, according to a central government survey.

“Wherever you want land, you will get it without any problems. There is no labour unrest and no man-days of production are lost. We also have enough power at comparatively cheaper rates,” Chauhan said, adding that MP was also ramping up its solar energy capacity to 5,000 megawatt by 2020.

He said that the state had one of the largest land banks in the country — 25,000 hectare — available for investors with the entire allotment process online. “We have speedily brought in about 17 aspects to labour reforms, such as limiting the number of inspections, allowing women to work in three shifts,” he said.

Chouhan also said that there were no outsiders in Madhya Pradesh. “Sab aapla manus ahe. Madhya Pradesh is a state that accepts everyone,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also appealed to all political parties to back the proposed (GST to propel the country’s growth.

“I would like to appeal to all political parties that for investment, progress of the country and development, they should support and help clear the GST bill in Parliament,” said Chouhan.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App