Ahead of Makar Sankranti: HC asks state DGP to set up dedicated cells against use of nylon manja

Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has asked the state DGP to introduce dedicated cells and provide telephone numbers where one can lodge complaints against the use of nylon manja (kite string) used for kite flying.

The HC passed the direction on December 20, last year, after considering a suggestion that all police authorities should set up special dedicated cells to enable people to directly lodge complaints or visit such cells “to make the crusade against use of nylon manja more effective.”

“We deem it appropriate to observe that the director general of police would take the initiative and ensure that such steps are initiated all over the state of Maharashtra,” the HC had said on December 20, 2022. The HC was then told that civic authorities in Ahmednagar, Nanded and Aurangabad have taken steps to prohibit the sale of nylon manja and are also undertaking awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

The bench was also informed that civic authorities in Ahmednagar, Nanded and Aurangabad have taken steps to prohibit sell of Nylon manja and are also undertaking awareness programmes in schools and colleges and had asked all authorities to continue the efforts to ensure that the Nylon Manja is neither transported, sold not used and strict action taken against violators. It was also told that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has issued orders to prohibit kite flying in its premises.

On January 4, Government Pleader D R Kale had told HC that the Maharashtra government has initiated steps and a circular was issued on December 29, 2022 to all its departments and authorities, including the police, for strict implementation of the December 20 order. Kale had added that cellphone numbers of specific police officers have been made available to the public. People can lodge complaints by calling the number 112, the state had said.

The HC had then directed the police in Marathwada and northern Maharashtra to publish the names and contact numbers of officers who are to receive complaints.

Advocate S S Bora, who is appointed Amicus Curiae in the case submitted that National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also passed orders directing states to prohibit production and sale of Nylon manja and states are initiating steps to implement the same.

Advertisement

Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Sanjay A Deshmukh were hearing a suo motu public interest litigation initiated in 2020, when HC had taken cognizance of news reports on deaths due to nylon kite strings.

The bench said that the central government, as per NGT orders and Environment (Protection) Act, also has responsibility of authorising officers to lodge complaints against use of Nylon Manja.

The HC posted the next hearing on January 13.