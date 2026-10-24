Around Town: After Swati Snacks, Karan Shah comes home with Makaan, his new Gujarati restaurant in Juhu

For Karan Shah, returning to the restaurant business was never going to be about simply opening another place to eat. After nearly eight years at Swati Snacks, where he worked alongside his mami, Asha Jhaveri, Shah wanted to build something of his own, carrying with him the lessons he had learnt there. The result is Makaan, an all-day Gujarati snacking restaurant in Juhu that draws on the warmth of his childhood home in Colaba.

The name, which means house, sets the tone. Walk into Makaan and you are greeted by terracotta walls and ceilings, bandhani lamps, a swing in the alfresco seating area, and little Laxmi pagla (footprints) at the entrance. There is a bell and the name ‘Makaan’ written in Gujarati in small font, but the space is deliberately not steeped in traditional motifs. Shah, 42, wanted it to feel like a Gujarati home with an urban sensibility, somewhere people could drop in wearing shorts and T-shirts, without the formality of a restaurant outing.

“I was scared of the place feeling like an upscale, high-end restaurant, which is the exact opposite of what we wanted,” he said. “It should feel like an extension of your living room.”

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The idea goes back to Shah’s childhood home in Colaba, where an eight-seater dining table regularly accommodated nearly 30 people. After classes at Campion School, his friends would turn up, not necessarily to see him, but to eat the food made by the family cook, Kailash, fondly called Kalu Maharaj.

“If you asked him for one pizza, you would get the pizza, but also nachos and spaghetti with it,” Shah recalled. Kalu Maharaj loved feeding people, and the house was always full. That memory of food as an act of generosity, of people gathering around a table and staying longer than planned and Gujarati hospitality, is what Shah wants to recreate at Makaan.

Makaan’s specials. (Source: Special Arrangement) Makaan’s specials. (Source: Special Arrangement)

Designed by Esha Pandya, a friend who also worked on Shah’s home, the restaurant balances a Gujarati sensibility with restraint. The terracotta extends across different surfaces, including the ceiling and cabinetry, while the cane-looking chairs were chosen for comfort, ease of maintenance and hygiene. Even the facade has been painted, thanks to a landlord who allowed Shah to carry the look outside. The brief to Pandya was simple, if somewhat unusual: Swedish or Japanese minimalism, with an Indian Gujarati touch.

The menu follows a similar approach. It is vegetarian, compact enough to fit on a single sheet printed on both sides, and built around familiar Gujarati snacks and dishes that Shah grew up eating. There are soft, thin pankis, jowar bhel topped with three kinds of house-made sev, dahi batata puri, sev puri and pudla. The bajra chilla, with boiled bajra at its centre for texture, comes with green chutney and mirchi achaar.

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Among the mains are vatana muthiya with pudina roti, gatte ki sabji with satpadi roti, fada khichdi and bajri pizza. Then there is the baked khichdi, layered with dahi and topped with birista (fried onions), a dish that has already prompted some debate over whether it should be called khichdi or biryani. Shah’s intention was to offer the comfort of a biryani in a Gujarati idiom, drawing on a dish that people loved when they ate at his home.

For him, the food is not about reinventing a cuisine or dressing it up for a new audience. “There’s one thing not allowed in my kitchen: no fusion, no molecular gastronomy, no smoke or nitrous,” he said. The recipes are traditional, even as the menu is designed to appeal beyond the Gujarati community.

Growing up at Campion, where his classmates included Parsis, Catholics, Muslims, Gujaratis and Marwaris, Shah learnt early that food could cross cultural boundaries. His friends came home and enjoyed Gujarati food without worrying about what cuisine it belonged to. He hopes Makaan will work in much the same way.

The kitchen, too, reflects his belief in experience over credentials. Shah develops the recipes and oversees tastings, while the cooking is handled by a team of maharajs, most of whom learnt on the job rather than at culinary institutes. He is conscious of oil and butter, wanting diners to be able to return several times a week without feeling weighed down by what they have eaten.

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Choosing Juhu was another deliberate decision. A South Mumbai boy, Shah spent nearly two years looking across the city before settling on this quiet cul-de-sac, which reminded him of a bungalow. He also saw a gap in the neighbourhood: a sizeable vegetarian-eating population, but no restaurant quite offering the Gujarati food he had in mind. On the second day of Makaan’s opening, groups of walk-in guests were already streaming in for pankis and chaats.

Founders of Makaan- Karan Shah and Samyukta Nair. (Source: Special Arrangement) Founders of Makaan- Karan Shah and Samyukta Nair. (Source: Special Arrangement)

The return has not been without uncertainty. After leaving Swati Snacks in 2024, Shah wondered whether he should open a restaurant at all or return to movies, a field that had given him the gratification of seeing his writing on screen but offered little financial certainty. Opening a customer-facing restaurant was a different challenge from running a well-established operation.

What helped him take the leap was the faith shown by his partners, including Samyukta Nair (granddaughter of Captain CP Krishnan Nair who founded The Leela, and co-founder of LSL Capital that oversees a portfolio of restaurants in London and Dubai), and her father, Dinesh Nair, whose family has known Shah’s for years. A call from Dinesh, telling him he believed in him and wanted to start a restaurant together, changed his thinking. “I thought: if someone like Mr Nair has faith in me, why am I second-guessing myself?”

There is a visible influence of Jhaveri, who taught him to put the food and the guest relationship ahead of revenue. It is a lesson Shah carries into Makaan, comparing the restaurant to an old Gujarati grandmother who “gently insists you take one more bite” and doesn’t stop until you put your hand on your tummy or on the plate. He plans to grow, take Makaan to different cities and countries, but slowly and carefully. And yes, while it is inevitable to notice the imprint of Swati Snacks, it is also Shah’s chance to return to the feeling that first drew him to food: a crowded table and a cook who never wanted anyone to leave hungry.