Majority of public not conversant with technology, cannot access e-paper: Bombay HC

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said that while majority of the newspapers are available through e-paper mode, it is not possible for majority of the public to access e-paper as they may not be conversant with the technology or are used to reading the hard copy of a newspaper.

While taking note of newspaper reports on Maharashtra government’s decision prohibiting door-to door delivery of newspapers during the lockdown, the court said, “One fails to understand, when the state government is permitting the purchase of newspapers at the stalls and the shops established, as to why the door-to-door delivery of newspapers is prohibited.”

A single judge bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale took suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports, issued notice and directed the government to file its response on the decision within a week’s time. The bench appointed advocate Satyajit Bora as amicus curie.

The court also said that the government can certainly consider restricting door-to-door delivery of newspapers in particular areas. The HC noted in its order, “One also fails to understand the logic behind the situation, wherein the newspapers are permitted to be printed and published by the media houses but they are not permitted to be distributed door-to-door and there is only a restricted distribution.”

