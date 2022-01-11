Major relief for state sugar mills as Centre decides not to levy tax on above-FRP pay

In a move that will bring major relief to both cooperative and private sugar mills in Maharashtra, the Centre has decided not to make payments made to cane farmers, which are above Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), taxable any more.

The decision taken by Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, after consultation with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will help alleviate cumulative tax burden to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore for 116 sugar mills in Maharashtra. The decision was taken on January 7.

The Centre’s move came after opposition leader in state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, led multiple delegations of sugar barons to meet Shah in Delhi in September and October last year.

FRP is the minimum wage prescribed by the Centre which sugar mills have to pay to cane farmers to procure cane for processing and making refined sugar. However, when sugar recovery is higher, mills often pay farmers an amount higher than FRP.

Senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, whose family has played a major role in the sugar cooperative sector in the state for decades, welcomed the decision. “… It was my late father Balasaheb Vikhe Patil who had championed the cause and taken the matter even to the Supreme Court for the rights of sugar mills.”

“Sugar mills which paid higher remuneration were subjected to additional income tax. Now, our contention was the amount which was paid to sugarcane farmers should be considered in totality as our business amount. Why should sugar mills be made to pay additional income on amount which was higher than FRP,” he asked. “The sugar mills have heaved a huge sigh of relief. This was the issue on which we had deliberated on during Amit Shah’s visit to Ahmednagar for the cooperation conclave on December 17,” added Patil.

Former cooperative minister Harshvardhan Patil also hailed the decision. “The Centre’s decision will mean a total relief of Rs 9,500 crore for sugar mills across the country. The maximum exemption of Rs 8,500 crore will be for sugar mills in Maharashtra… it was a long drawn-out case as sugar mills which came forward to share their profits by paying cane farmers more than the prescribed FRP were subjected to income tax…,” he said.

The oldest income tax notice to sugar mills on this issue dates back to 1989. Since then, 116 sugar mills in the state have been slapped with notices in the last two to three decades. The pending tax amount in Maharashtra stood at Rs 8,500 crore and sugar mills have often complained that it was not possible for them to repay such a huge amount.

In the recent past, NCP president Sharad Pawar has also met Union Cooperation Minister Shah and discussed several reforms to consolidate the sector and make sugar mills more sustainable. Apart from tax exemptions, sugar mills now hope that the cooperative ministry will help them streamline cooperative banking systems across the country, including Maharashtra.

An official in the state Cooperative department said, “We welcome the Centre’s decision. The matter was under Centre’s jurisdiction. It did not come under our ambit.”