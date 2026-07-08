Crash averted at Mumbai airport as 2 Air India flights come face-to-face on runway

Two Air India flights came face-to-face on the runway at the Mumbai airport (Representative image/File).

Mumbai narrowly avoided a potential runway incident on Tuesday night after an Air India flight and an Air India Express aircraft came face-to-face on the same runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the Delhi-bound Air India flight stopped its departure after receiving instructions from Air Traffic Control and returned to the bay. The aircraft subsequently underwent the required inspections in accordance with standard operating procedures.

The airline said alternative arrangements were made to fly passengers to Delhi at the earliest.

No injuries or damage were reported. It was not immediately clear how the two aircraft came to be on the same runway, and authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances leading to the incident.