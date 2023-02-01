MAITRI Bill to be introduced in House for speedy implementation of projects

The State cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (MAITRI) Bill, 2022, which will be introduced in the state legislature for approval.

The bill will be introduced for the speedy implementation of industrial projects across Maharashtra.

The MAITRI bill will provide provisions to facilitate and expedite issuance of permission to industries, and fix responsibilities of the agencies for the same.

The MAITRI Cell, established under the One Window Scheme, promotes industrialisation in Maharashtra. “The Industries Department had proposed to give a statutory status to the MAITRI Cell, and so the MAITRI bill, 2022, was proposed. Now, approval has been given to introduce the bill in the legislature,” said an official.

According to the government officials,the Maitri bill once it becomes an act after getting approval in the legislature will help to encourage industries to come to Maharashtra. It will also promote industrialisation, attract investment, promote ease of doing business and to set up the Industry, Trade, Investment Facilitation Centre in Maharashtra.

The official said since Maharashtra is targeting a trillion dollar economy, the timely approval of investment proposals within the prescribed time frame is the priority. The act will help to do that and the Single window scheme which is MAiTRI cell right now, will get statutory status.

The bill has a provision under which If the approval is not given to the specific project or industries within the prescribed period, the concerned person will be disqualified from handling the particular project and there will also be a provision of fine.

“The bill is important for speedy implementation of projects across the state, and there would be many provisions to cater to issues related to providing clearances to different departments, and permission for incentives for these projects.

For example, if a project does not get clearance within 30 days, then the Industries Department will have the power to give clearances for the same within eight days.”

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had formed a task force to coordinate the progress of MoUs signed with different business groups and address issues faced by state industries, in a bid to expedite the implementation of the projects.

The move came after the state government signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37-lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland’s Davos.

The task force will be led by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries, along with senior officials of other departments.