Main shooter in Rohit Shetty house firing arrested; 11 now in custody under MCOCA

The Mumbai police said Monday they have arrested six more people in connection with the firing outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s house on February 1 from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
The main shooter, alleged to be Deepak Sharma, who fired five rounds outside Shetty’s Juhu house before fleeing from the spot, was among the five who have been arrested from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The latest arrests bring the number of those nabbed in the case to 11.
“We have arrested the main shooter, Deepak Sharma, along with five others who were involved in assisting him. The accused were arrested from various parts of Haryana and UP, and we worked with local police teams to carry out the operation. The five are being brought to the city and will be produced before a special MCOCA court to seek their custody,” said a senior police officer.
The officer said that the interrogation of Sharma should provide them with clarity on how the operation was planned and who else is involved in the case.
Based on his social media post claiming responsibility soon after the firing outside the director’s house, the police suspect Shubham Lonkar, a Lawrence Bishnoi aide, planned the operation. Lonkar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case of October 2024, has been on the radar of the Mumbai police since firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in April 2024.
He is suspected of having fled the country and of carrying out the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s activities from abroad. As both Bishnoi brothers, Lawrence and Anmol, are currently lodged in the Sabarmati and Tihar prisons, respectively, the gang is now relying on Shubham Lonkar and Harry Boxer, another aide, to carry out its activities.
There has been a flurry of threats soon after the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house, with an audio note purportedly by Harry Boxer sent to an employee of the agency that handles actor Ranveer Singh demanding extortion money. Later, an email was also sent to Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, demanding extortion money in dollars.
However, the Mumbai police suspect that the e-mail was not sent by anyone linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
While the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was active in the city in 2024 with firing outside Salman Khan’s house and the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, in 2025, no major violence was linked to the gang. However, instances of firing and threats have resurfaced in the city since February this year.
