Main shooter in Rohit Shetty house firing arrested; 11 now in custody under MCOCA

The officer said that the interrogation of Sharma should provide them with clarity on how the operation was planned and who else is involved in the case.

The Mumbai police said Monday they have arrested six more people in connection with the firing outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s house on February 1 from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The main shooter, alleged to be Deepak Sharma, who fired five rounds outside Shetty’s Juhu house before fleeing from the spot, was among the five who have been arrested from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The latest arrests bring the number of those nabbed in the case to 11.

“We have arrested the main shooter, Deepak Sharma, along with five others who were involved in assisting him. The accused were arrested from various parts of Haryana and UP, and we worked with local police teams to carry out the operation. The five are being brought to the city and will be produced before a special MCOCA court to seek their custody,” said a senior police officer.