Main accused behind attack on civic contractor contested 2019 Assembly polls on MNS ticket: Police

Three days after two unidentified assailants fired at a civic contractor, police have identified the main accused in the case as Ganesh Chukkal, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vibhag adhyaksha (area president) who had contested the 2019 Assembly polls from Ghatkopar on a MNS ticket, but lost.

Police believe that Chukkal, who is on the run, is the mastermind of the attack. Police are also looking for three of Chukkal’s associates, including the two men who carried out the attack. All three suspects are also on the run. “Chuk kal is our vibhag adhyaksha and had contested the 2019 elections from Ghatkopar. However, I am not aware of the firing case and it has nothing to do with the party,” said MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande.

The incident had taken place at Kapadia Nagar in Kurla on Monday night when two men fired at the contractor, Surajpratap Singh Deora, while the latter was in his car. Deora, who had escaped unhurt, named two suspects — Sameer Sawant and Ganesh Chukkal, who work for his business rivals – in his police complaint. He also claimed that the attack is a fallout of a dispute over a civic contract worth Rs 45 crore to build footpaths and gutters from Bandra to Dahisar.