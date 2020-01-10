Mumbai’s Mahul residents protest all day to demand safe housing, Rs 15,000 rent

While the High Court, observing “Mahul continues to be a dangerously polluted region”, had set deadline of December 2019 to pay rent, BMC is yet to comply. While the High Court, observing “Mahul continues to be a dangerously polluted region”, had set deadline of December 2019 to pay rent, BMC is yet to comply.

Hundreds of Mahul residents sat on a day-long protest at Azad Maidan, opposite the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, demanding the implementation of the Bombay High Court order that the civic body has to pay Rs 15,000 rent for housing of residents until alternate rehabilitation is available.

While the High Court, observing “Mahul continues to be a dangerously polluted region”, had set deadline of December 2019 to pay rent, BMC is yet to comply. “More than 300 Mahul residents have died due to polluted environment in the last two years. Government has to act urgently to save more lives. I find thousands suffering from tuberculosis in Mahul,” said Anita Dhole, a resident who has remained at the forefront of the legal battle in Mahul. She was rehabilitated from Vidyavihar in 2017 due to the Tansa pipeline project.

Vandana Jairam, a domestic help, said her husband contracted tuberculosis soon after moving to Mahul, and months later she was diagnosed with a tumour in her stomach. “We have been spending our savings for treatment. We don’t earn enough to pay rent and live somewhere else. We are hoping the government will provide us another shelter,” she said.

Sanjay Pawar, who moved to Mahul with a family of 11 members in June 2017, said both his wife and son suffer from multiple ailments.

“Before that (moving to Mahul) we were all healthy. It has been one and half years that we are protesting against poor living conditions, and pursuing a court case. We have no alternative but to protest for a safe home,” he said.

On Thursday, several representatives of Mahul residents met state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad at his residence to discuss the issue. Residents said they are hopeful of meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the coming days.

“An assurance has been given to us that the state government will look into the matter,” said Bilal Khan from NGO Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan.

