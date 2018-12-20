Mahul protest: Will urge Bombay High Court to take suo motu cognisance of matter, says AAP

ON DAY 54 of ‘Jeevan Bachao Andolan’ by Mahul residents, the AAP said that it will urge the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, “as the protesters are not capable of filing a contempt of court petition” against the state government.

Maintaining that the government has failed to comply with HC orders, AAP’s Maharashtra committee member Dhananjay Shinde told mediapersons: “A delegation from AAP will meet the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on the Mahul issue and urge it to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, as the people from Mahul from are not capable of filing a contempt of court petition.”

“The Bombay HC had ordered the Maharashtra government to shift 5,600-odd families to another location, which is fit for human habitation. We are given to understand that over 18,000 dwelling units are part of the housing bank in the Kurta area, and yet these victims of government callousness have been denied shelter, which is legally due to them,” he added.

In 2017, more than 5,500 people were shifted to Mahul — one of Mumbai’s most polluted areas with several chemical and fertiliser factories. The residents complained that they were made to move after the BMC demolished more than 16,000 houses and encroachment along the Tansa pipeline by stating that it was a risk to both the people and the water supply network. Since then, the families have been demanding relocation.