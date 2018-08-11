Mahul fire: Will wait for BPCL panel report, says Mumbai Police

Cooling operations underway at the BPCL refinery on Thursday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Cooling operations underway at the BPCL refinery on Thursday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Mumbai Police will wait for the report of the committee set up by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to decide if an offence will be made out in the case of a fire that broke out at Mahul on Wednesday. While there was no loss of life in the incident, the police can register an offence if it comes to light that there was negligence on the part of someone that led to the blaze. Currently, 10 people with serious injuries are recuperating in hospital.

A senior officer said: “We will rely on the report of the committee that has been set up by the BPCL. They are the competent people who would be able to say if there was any negligence.” The officer, however, added that if any of the injured came forward with a complaint, they would have to investigate the matter. “So far, no formal complaint has been given by anyone,” he said.

Patrick B Pratap, the director of administration at Sushrut hospital, said: “Of the 12 patients, two were discharged on Friday. The 10 patients still at the hospital are stable and recovering well.”

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon after a boiler blast at a hydro-cracker unit at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) refinery at Mahul in Chembur. Forty-three people were injured. Of them, 22 were admitted to Sushrut hospital.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App