Maharashtra farmers whose loan dues exceed Rs 2 lakh ineligible for waiver

Four days after the Maharashtra Cabinet approved farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, the state cooperation department on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) stating that farmers having outstanding loan of more than Rs 2 lakh as on September 30, 2019, will not be eligible for the waiver.

The farm loan waiver scheme, named Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, is likely to benefit around 40 lakh farmers. It is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 30,000 crore on the government.

According to the GR, farmers whose loan is up to Rs 2 lakh, taken between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019, and which has not been repaid till September 30, 2019, will be eligible for the waiver irrespective of their landholding.

However, if the principal crop loan amount taken during this period along with the interest exceeds Rs 2 lakh, and which has not been repaid by September, then those farmers will not be eligible for the waiver. Also, farmers who had availed loans from nationalised, district and cooperative banks as well as cooperative societies will be considered for the scheme.

Several farmers’ leaders and Opposition BJP criticised the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, saying it has “betrayed” the farmers as a majority of them will not be able to get the benefit of the scheme due to this condition.

Raju Shetty, former MP and president of Swabhimani Paksha, an ally of Congress and NCP, said that the promise of complete farm loan waiver has not been fulfiled by the government. “Farmers were promised unconditional loan waiver. Several farmers have become ineligible for the scheme due to the Rs 2-lakh cap,” he added.

Dr Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, claimed farmers have been betrayed. “By putting the condition of Rs 2 lakh, the government has betrayed farmers as many have now become ineligible. It has also excluded farmers who have repaid their loans regularly…. The government should withdraw the GR and issue a fresh one, giving complete farm loan waiver without any conditions.”

Former minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar maintained that farmers have been cheated. “Since the farm loan wavier is up to Rs 2 lakh, it is not a complete loan waiver. There is also no clarity on how many farmers will benefit from this,” he added.

Abhinandan Patil, a farmer from Sangli, said the decision against extending the waiver to loans taken before 2015, and to limit the scheme only to farmers with up to Rs 2 lakh outstanding loan, was problematic.

Grape growers from Nashik also criticised the scheme over the Rs 2 lakh cut-off. Santosh Gorade, a farmer from Nashik, said the crop loan extended to grape growers was usually in the range of Rs 2.5-3 lakh per acre. “We will not be eligible for the current scheme,” he said.

Following the criticism, Finance Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said the government is working on a scheme to provide relief to those farmers as well who have crop loans above Rs 2 lakh.

“We have sought information about farmers whose loan arrears are more than Rs 2 lakh. We will study how many such farmers are there, the total loan amount and will see how we can satisfy them by giving some benefits. We will give them justice as well… The number is big and we need to take appropriate decisions,” said Patil, adding that the government is also bringing a scheme for those farmers who had been repaying their loans regularly.

The GR, meanwhile, also stated that others who would not get the benefit of the scheme are elected representatives, including serving and former ministers, current and former MLAs, central and state government employees, whose monthly family income is more than Rs 25,000, excluding Class IV employees. Those who pay tax on the income incurred from non-agriculture sector, pensioners whose monthly income is more than Rs 25,000, excluding former servicemen, would also not get the benefit.

