Mahrashtra: Area under foodgrain drops, but oilseeds go up in kharif this year

KHARIF SOWING across Maharashtra has recorded a slight rise from 145.42 lakh hectares to 146.86 lakh hectares at the end of September this year.

But the area under foodgrain has shown a 9.05 per cent decline. As against 54.75 lakh hectares last year, the area under foodgrain this kharif season has come down to 49.79 lakh hectares, which is 4.96 lakh hectares less compared to last year, according to state agriculture department data.

Crops under foodgrain category include rice, jowari, bajri, ragi, maize, tur, moong, udit, chawli and rajma. The shortfall is mainly in kharif jowari, which was sown on 1.42 lakh hectares compared to 2.08 lakh hectares last year. Bajri was sown on 4.07 lakh hectares against 5.04 lakh hectares last year. The area under rice (paddy) cultivation essentially in parts of Konkan and Eastern Vidarbha has remained constant at 15 lakh hectares. The area under ragi has shrunk from 73,369 hectares to 68,612 hectares. Maize is slightly better at 8.80 lakh hectares compared to last year’s 8.72 lakh hectares. However, the area covered under oilseeds has shown a remarkable increase of 5.4 per cent. Last year, oilseeds were sown on 48.37 lakh hectares. This year, it is 51 lakh hectares, an increase of 2.63 lakh hectares.

Sources in the agriculture department said higher remuneration in oilseeds coupled with aggressive national and state level campaign to push farmers to adopt diverse oilseeds cultivation was yielding results.

The oilseeds cultivation undertaken by farmers in the state include bhuimoong, til (sesame), sunflower, soyabean and karal among others. Soyabean is the main kharif crop cultivated by farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada region. At least 45-50 lakh farmers sustain on income from soyabean.

As against last year’s 46.05 lakh hectares, sowing of soyabean this kharif season was on 49.09 lakh hectares, an increase of 3.04 lakh hectares or a 6.61 per cent rise.

According to a secretary in the agriculture department, “soyabean has fetched higher returns for farmers in the last two years. As a result, there is increased dependency on soyabean. While the MSP for soyabean is Rs 4,300 per quintal, the best quality fetches prices as high as Rs 7,500 per quintal.”

However, due to erratic and intense rainfall the agriculture department fears the quantity and quality of soyabean this kharif season may be adversely impacted. Preliminary assessment has put the crop damage due to rains at 12 to 15 lakh hectares. But the final panchanamas are not completed yet. With prolonged monsoons interrupted by hailstorm and floods, farmers in several parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, North and Western Maharashtra and Konkan region had to grapple with natural calamities including second and third sowing between July and September-end.

Although September-end marks the end of the monsoon season, IMD had predicted intermittent rainfall till October-end.

With three consecutive good monsoons that has facilitated surplus water, farmers have also turned to sugarcane cultivation. The area under sugarcane plantation has shown a sharp increase this kharif season from last year’s 2.71 lakh hectares to 3.77 lakh hectares, an increase of 1.05 lakh hectares. Similar is the trend in cotton plantation. The white gold, as it is known, is the cash crop which is essentially restricted to Vidarbha and Marathwada region.

The area under cotton this kharif season is 42.29 lakh hectares from last year’s 39.57 lakh hectares. With an MSP of Rs 6,080 per quintal, farmers have to ensure the quality is not marred by frequent rain. The prolonged incessant rain in October has cast a shadow on farming, specially in Vidarbha and Marathwada.