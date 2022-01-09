Mumbai: Mahim man arrested for making threat calls to Shelar

THE MUMBAI crime branch Saturday arrested a 48-year-old Mahim resident for allegedly making threat calls to BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

The accused identified as Osama Shamshad Khan was arrested by the crime branch and handed over to the Bandra police station where an FIR has been registered in the case.

An official said that Khan was involved in a land dispute in Bandra, which had recently been taken over by MHADA. In November last year, his son fought with the MHADA guards stationed at the plot.

Later, an FIR on charges of murder attempt was registered against his son, who was arrested.

This had disturbed Khan, who believed that it was due to Shelar that the incident had taken place. Accordingly, he decided to get back at Shelar and made the threat calls, an officer said.

Shelar had earlier written to the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informing him about the two threat calls that he had received earlier this week.