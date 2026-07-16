‘We feel cheated’: Students, parents left in limbo as Mumbai’s Mahesh Tutorials shuts multiple branches

The parents claimed that in a meeting they were told that the centres had been shut and that another coaching institute, Arihant Academy, had agreed to accommodate their children without charging any additional fee. (Representational images via Unsplash)
Mumbai’s popular coaching institute Mahesh Tutorials (MT) has abruptly shut multiple branches, leaving hundreds of students and their parents in distress at the start of the new academic year.
Parents alleged that the institute has not issued any official communication regarding the closures with classes having remained suspended for a week. Subsequently, parents were invited to meetings regarding “academic transfers”.
The parents claimed that in this meeting they were told that the centres had been shut and that another coaching institute, Arihant Academy, had agreed to accommodate their children without charging any additional fee.
“We still haven’t received any official communication from the MT management. Although representatives of Arihant Academy were present at the meetings and assured us that our children would be accommodated, we feel cheated. We have no option but to continue with Arihant Academy because most of us have already paid a substantial portion of the fees,” said a parent.
He also questioned why MT accepted admissions for the 2026-27 academic year if it was uncertain about continuing operations.
Aggrieved parents have submitted a complaint to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, seeking government intervention.
Pradip Magare, a parent and social activist who has approached the government, also added that parents are considering moving court if the government fails to respond.
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Magare said the abrupt closure has created uncertainty, particularly for students appearing for board examinations this year. “Students should be focusing on their studies, not on shifting to a new coaching institute. Moreover, since nothing has been provided in writing, how can we be certain that every MT student will be accommodated by Arihant Academy?” he asked.
Several parents said they feel betrayed because they enrolled their children in one coaching institute but are now being compelled to join another without being offered the option of a refund. “Ideally, MT should have informed us in advance and allowed us to choose between refund or opt for Arihant Academy,” another parent said.
There is no official clarity on the number of branches that have shut, as MT’s management remained unavailable for comment. However, Arihant Academy said nearly 30 MT branches in Mumbai have closed and that it is accommodating more than 1,000 students from various boards and classes at its nearby centres.
The academy clarified that the arrangement is not a takeover but a humanitarian initiative to ensure academic continuity.
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In a statement, Arihant Academy said, “Last month, our management was approached by senior representatives of Mahesh Tutorials regarding certain operational challenges affecting their ability to fulfil commitments to a large number of students in Mumbai. Keeping the interest of academic continuity of these students as our foremost priority, we agreed, on a purely humanitarian and best-effort basis, to extend reasonable coaching support by accommodating eligible students at select Arihant Academy branches in Mumbai, subject to applicable policies.”
MT Educare, the parent company of Mahesh Tutorials, has been under severe financial strain since the pandemic disrupted the coaching business.
In 2022, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the company into insolvency proceedings after creditors alleged payment defaults, following which an insolvency resolution professional assumed control of its management.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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