‘We feel cheated’: Students, parents left in limbo as Mumbai’s Mahesh Tutorials shuts multiple branches

The parents claimed that in a meeting they were told that the centres had been shut and that another coaching institute, Arihant Academy, had agreed to accommodate their children without charging any additional fee. (Representational images via Unsplash)

Mumbai’s popular coaching institute Mahesh Tutorials (MT) has abruptly shut multiple branches, leaving hundreds of students and their parents in distress at the start of the new academic year.

Parents alleged that the institute has not issued any official communication regarding the closures with classes having remained suspended for a week. Subsequently, parents were invited to meetings regarding “academic transfers”.

The parents claimed that in this meeting they were told that the centres had been shut and that another coaching institute, Arihant Academy, had agreed to accommodate their children without charging any additional fee.

“We still haven’t received any official communication from the MT management. Although representatives of Arihant Academy were present at the meetings and assured us that our children would be accommodated, we feel cheated. We have no option but to continue with Arihant Academy because most of us have already paid a substantial portion of the fees,” said a parent.