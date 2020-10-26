Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt move defamation suit against actor, seek Rs 1 crore in damages

Apart from damages, the suit filed by Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh Bhatt also sought taking down of the disputed content from the social media platform. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday restrained actor Luviena Lodh from making any further defamatory comments against filmmaker Mahesh Bhat until further orders in a suit filed by Bhatt seeking Rs 1 crore damages over the allegations made by Lodh on social media.

Apart from damages, the suit filed by Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh Bhatt also sought taking down of the disputed content from the social media platform and tender an unconditional apology for the same.

A single judge bench of Justice Anil K Menon on Monday, in an urgent hearing on the suit sought by Bhatts’ lawyer Ameet Naik, directed Lodh to file a reply, after her lawyer Prashant Pandey assured the bench that she would not publish or make any such statement against the plaintiffs.

“Applicants (Bhatts) are the veterans and notable personalities of Indian film industry who have contributed immensely to the development of the Indian film industry over the course of approximately half a century, in their own right,” the suit said.

The bench granted interim relief to Bhatts and restrained Lodh until further orders from making, publishing, circulating or communicating any defamatory or slanderous comments against Bhatts in whatsoever manner. It also asked her to file a reply to the suit in three weeks, after which it will hear the case.

Earlier this month actor Richa Chadha had filed a similar defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against a fellow actor over defamatory and derogatory statements. It had led to the defendant withdrawing the alleged defamatory and derogatory statements against Chadha and had tendered her an unconditional apology.

