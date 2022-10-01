Maheep Gupta appointed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife)

THE STATE government appointed Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Maheep Gupta as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife). The present incumbent Sunil Limaye retired on Friday. Gupta is an Indian Forest Service officer of the 1990 batch.

Vikas Gupta, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests is now the head of Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Conservation) Shomita Biswas was appointed as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Personnel) while M Sreenivas Reddy was given the charge of the Chandrapur training academy. The state forest department saw a total of 11 officers being transferred during the latest reshuffle. The rest of officers were of deputy conservator rank.