Tensions within Mahayuti: MLA Mhatre takes grievance against Naik to CM Fadnavis

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Factional tensions within the ruling BJP surfaced in the open on Tuesday after senior party leader and Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre took her grievance against Forest Minister Ganesh Naik to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Mhatre met Fadnavis at Mantralaya after the Cabinet meeting and complained about what she described as Naik’s high-handedness in Navi Mumbai politics.
The immediate trigger was an event in Navi Mumbai where, according to Mhatre, supporters of Naik allegedly heckled her despite her being an invited guest.
“I went there for the function. But Naik supporters gathered around and did not even give decent space to stand. After a while I left the space without completing the event,” Mhatre said. She alleged that Naik had consistently worked against her politically.
Confirming her meeting with the Chief Minister, Mhatre said, “The chief minister knows my concern. He is well aware of what is happening everywhere.”
An upset Mhatre later launched a sharp attack on Naik while speaking to reporters. “I left then undivided NCP led by Sharad Pawar because of Naik who was also in the same party. I had worked in NCP hard and was accorded responsible position in the organisation. I shared excellent relations with all other undivided NCP leaders including Pawar Senior,” she said.
She added that Naik’s subsequent entry into the BJP had altered the political equations in Navi Mumbai. “Had he not joined the BJP he would have neither become an MLA nor a minister.”
Referring to Naik’s recent remarks on political appointments, Mhatre said, “Naik says you have to earn the post and not beg. But all this is a hollow claim. Everybody knows how he had lobbied for the post.”
The rivalry between Mhatre and Naik is not new. The two leaders, who command rival political camps in Navi Mumbai, have clashed repeatedly over the years, both within and outside their parties. Naik, however, distanced himself from the controversy.
“Whenever any event is organised it is the local civic administration which draws the list of invitees and makes arrangements. A cabinet minister does not make any list or seating arrangements,” he said.
A close aide of the minister dismissed the allegations.“The forest minister has plenty of work. At any given time there are hundreds of people seeking his audience,” the aide said.
A senior BJP functionary acknowledged the differences but sought to play them down. “Both Manda Mhatre and Ganesh Naik are dedicated to their respective constituencies and working for the BJP. We respect their work. As a representative she deserves to be treated respectfully,” the leader said.
“Our state BJP president Ravindra Chavan will surely look into the matter and address it as directed by the CM,” the leader added.
The latest controversy comes days after Naik faced criticism from leaders of the BJP’s ally Shiv Sena over the omission of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s name from invitations to key events in Navi Mumbai.
On Monday, some Shiv Sena workers attempted to stop Naik’s vehicle in protest after Shinde was not invited to a Navi Mumbai event.
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