Tensions within Mahayuti: MLA Mhatre takes grievance against Naik to CM Fadnavis

Confirming her meeting with the Chief Minister, Mhatre said, “The chief minister knows my concern. He is well aware of what is happening everywhere.” (Mandatai Mhatre﻿/Facebook)

Factional tensions within the ruling BJP surfaced in the open on Tuesday after senior party leader and Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre took her grievance against Forest Minister Ganesh Naik to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mhatre met Fadnavis at Mantralaya after the Cabinet meeting and complained about what she described as Naik’s high-handedness in Navi Mumbai politics.

The immediate trigger was an event in Navi Mumbai where, according to Mhatre, supporters of Naik allegedly heckled her despite her being an invited guest.

“I went there for the function. But Naik supporters gathered around and did not even give decent space to stand. After a while I left the space without completing the event,” Mhatre said. She alleged that Naik had consistently worked against her politically.