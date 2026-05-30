Mahendra Dalvi’s daughter files nomination, exposing Sena-NCP rift over key Konkan MLC seat

The simmering tussle between the Shiv Sena and the NCP over the crucial Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Legislative Council seat burst into the open on Saturday after Juili Dalvi (Juikar), daughter of Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi, filed her nomination as an independent candidate.
According to alliance leaders, discussions have revolved around allocating the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat to the NCP and the Parbhani-Hingoli seat to the Shiv Sena. The proposal, however, has triggered resistance from a section of Sena leaders in Raigad, who insist the party should retain a constituency where it enjoys a stronger organisational presence.
At the heart of the dispute is the possibility of the seat being allotted to the NCP, with Aniket Tatkare, son of NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare, emerging as a leading contender. Sena leaders argue that the party commands greater support among local authority representatives and therefore has a stronger claim to the constituency.
After filing her nomination, Juili Dalvi said she was entering the fray as an independent candidate in opposition to the Tatkare camp. “We are against the Tatkares. They have repeatedly treated us unfairly. We will decide our future course of action after hearing what Eknath Shinde says,” Mahendra Dalvi told reporters.
The standoff marks the latest chapter in the long-running rivalry between the Tatkare camp and Sena leaders in Raigad. Although the NCP and Shiv Sena are allies in the Mahayuti government, both parties have frequently clashed over political influence in the district, including disputes over the guardian minister’s post and control of local institutions.
The contest has also exposed divisions within the Sena itself. Sources said minister Bharat Gogawale had been keen to secure the seat for his son, Vikas Gogawale.
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Reacting to Juili Dalvi’s nomination, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said he would speak with Mahendra Dalvi to understand the reasons behind the move. He added that Dalvi was also expected to discuss the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Mahendra Dalvi, meanwhile, dismissed reports of any understanding under which the NCP would receive the Legislative Council seat in exchange for political concessions elsewhere. He also rejected speculation linking Aniket Tatkare’s possible candidature to discussions surrounding the Raigad guardian minister’s post.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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