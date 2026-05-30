Mahendra Dalvi’s daughter files nomination, exposing Sena-NCP rift over key Konkan MLC seat

The simmering tussle between the Shiv Sena and the NCP over the crucial Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Legislative Council seat burst into the open on Saturday after Juili Dalvi (Juikar), daughter of Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi, filed her nomination as an independent candidate.

The move comes just two days before nominations close for the June 18 Legislative Council elections and even as the ruling Mahayuti alliance remains locked in negotiations over seat-sharing for the 17 seats headed to the polls.

According to alliance leaders, discussions have revolved around allocating the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat to the NCP and the Parbhani-Hingoli seat to the Shiv Sena. The proposal, however, has triggered resistance from a section of Sena leaders in Raigad, who insist the party should retain a constituency where it enjoys a stronger organisational presence.