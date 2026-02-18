Mahayuti files nominations for chairperson post of four Statutory committee; BJP and Shinde led Sena to helm two committees each

Days after members to the statutory committees were inducted, Mahayuti leaders on Wednesday filed their nominations for chairmanship to four major statutory committees with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shinde-led Shiv Sena both likely to appoint its chairpersons to two statutory committees each.

On Wednesday, senior BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde filed nominations for chairmanship of the standing committee while Rajshri Shirwadkar submitted nominations to chair the education committee. Meanwhile, Shinde-led Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi and Trushna Vishwasrao filed papers for chairmanship of the improvement and BEST committee each.

In Mumbai, the civic government comprises a robust deliberative wing where the 227 corporators are nominated and appointed to statutory committees. Within the BMC set-up, there are four statutory committees encompassing the standing committee, improvement committee, BEST and the education committees. These committees are responsible for formulation of policies, approving and allocation of budgets for civic works and regulating improvement works in Mumbai with the standing committee being the most powerful, as it steers control of the financial decisions of the city.