Mahayuti discusses formula to appoint heads of corporations

The committee formed to address disputes, tensions and political disagreement issues within the three alliance partners held a meeting after a gap of several months on Tuesday.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMay 20, 2026 04:32 AM IST
Mahayuti distribution of chairmanships, Mahayuti government, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Girish Mahajan, Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse, Indian express news, current affairsFrom the BJP ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan; from the Sena Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse and from the NCP Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are part of the committee.
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The coordination committee meeting of three ruling parties in Mahayuti on Tuesday finalised the distribution of chairmanships of corporations with a formula of 48%, 29% and 23%, respectively to Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

The committee formed to address disputes, tensions and political disagreement issues within the three alliance partners held a meeting after a gap of several months on Tuesday.

From the BJP ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan; from the Sena Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse and from the NCP Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are part of the committee.

“It was decided that the committee will meet on every Tuesday from now on. The first decision about distribution of chairmanships of various corporations will be undertaken at priority. In addition, this formula will be used to nominate each party members in district planning and development committees to give justice to party workers,” said a senior minister who was part of the meeting.

The chief minister has decided to extend additional rights to the committee to question guardian ministers of any district on issues of dispute. ”

The appointment of SEOs will also be given pace,” the minister said.

 

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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