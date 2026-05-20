Mahayuti discusses formula to appoint heads of corporations

From the BJP ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan; from the Sena Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse and from the NCP Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are part of the committee.

The coordination committee meeting of three ruling parties in Mahayuti on Tuesday finalised the distribution of chairmanships of corporations with a formula of 48%, 29% and 23%, respectively to Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

The committee formed to address disputes, tensions and political disagreement issues within the three alliance partners held a meeting after a gap of several months on Tuesday.

From the BJP ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan; from the Sena Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse and from the NCP Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are part of the committee.

“It was decided that the committee will meet on every Tuesday from now on. The first decision about distribution of chairmanships of various corporations will be undertaken at priority. In addition, this formula will be used to nominate each party members in district planning and development committees to give justice to party workers,” said a senior minister who was part of the meeting.