‘No more criticising allies’: Mahayuti fixes power sharing among partners, to contest polls together

Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (left to right) (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)

After months of friction over power sharing and fund allocation, the three Mahayuti partners – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – have agreed to contest the local body elections together to keep the alliance intact ahead of the election, while dividing control of the state-run corporations.

At a coordination committee meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP agreed to divide the corporations in a 48:29:23 ratio, respectively.

The committee was asked to complete the exercise within the next two to three months.