‘Mahavijay 2024’: BJP pledge for polls

Terming the battle for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as “Mahavijay 2024”, the state BJP on Saturday pledged to redouble efforts to “reach out to the last voter and go the last mile” in Maharashtra.

At the party’s state executive meeting held in Nashik, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis exhorted party leaders and workers to renew their efforts to strengthen the organisation ahead of the elections.

“Don’t let the ‘karyakarta’ in you die. We have to be flexible and accommodative. Otherwise, we will go the Congress way, which is a party of leaders and no workers,” he said.

The state BJP has set a target to win 45-plus seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and 200-plus seats out of the 288 Assembly seats. Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state will be held in 2024.

“We have taken a pledge for ‘Mahavijay 2024’. It is a feat we can attain. This is our promise and we have to strive to accomplish it through absolute commitment,” he said.

“In 2014, when the BJP announced ‘Shatpratishat BJP’ (100 per cent BJP), critics dismissed our target. But we emerged the number one party. In 2019, we retained the number one position. In the 2024 Assembly elections, we will surely increase our tally 1.5 times more,” Fadnavis said.

While describing the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) rule as a total waste for Maharashtra, he said, “In just seven months, the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government has fast-tracked several mega projects across sectors. We have released Rs 10,000 crore for farmers. We set in process 15 irrigation projects by sanctioning revised cost worth Rs 24,000 crore. There are still 11 projects in the pipeline. Completion of these projects will bring one lakh hectares under irrigation. We require Rs 1 lakh crore to complete all pending irrigation projects, which we are determined to take to its logical end.”

Earlier, the BJP passed a resolution lauding the “good governance” of Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule outlined plans to maximise the outreach of the BJP.