Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson detained in Mumbai on way to protest backing CJP

Tushar Gandhi had called a 3.30 pm gathering at August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with Jantar Mantar. Police say they’d denied permission, citing a Supreme Court bar on protests at the ASI-owned ground.

By: Express News Service
3 min readOct 10, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Mumbai Police detained Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, and his associates while they were heading to August Kranti Maidan for a protest backing the CJP demonstration in Delhi.Mumbai Police detained Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, and his associates while they were heading to August Kranti Maidan for a protest backing the CJP demonstration in Delhi.
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The Mumbai Police on Saturday detained Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and president of Hum Bharat Ke Log, along with his associates, as they headed to August Kranti Maidan for a 3.30 pm protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Gandhi was picked up from Bandra and taken to the DN Nagar police station, a police official said. On X, Gandhi claimed he had been arrested and taken to an unknown location. The police denied arresting him and said he had only been detained.

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Guddi S L, the organisation’s vice-president, was picked up from Andheri and taken to the MIDC police station, police confirmed.

On Friday, Gandhi had posted a poster on X appealing to Mumbaikars to join him at August Kranti Maidan, the ground from which the Quit India movement was launched in 1942, in support of the CJP’s demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Gamdevi Police, however, said no application seeking permission had been received and none had been granted. “Due to a Supreme Court ruling, the Mumbai police cannot grant permission to hold a protest at August Kranti Maidan as the land belongs to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). No one had approached us in the first instance,” a senior police official said on Friday.

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Guddi disputed this, saying she had emailed the police seeking permission since Gandhi was not in the city, but had received no response. “Gandhi has been called by the police, and they are telling him not to protest. They have also asked him about his location and said that they would detain him,” she had said on Friday.

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The detentions come amid heightened police vigilance across Maharashtra ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest. Police in Mumbai and other parts of the state have been tracking people likely to travel to Delhi, and the Mumbai Police detained over 200 people on Friday to stop them from leaving for the capital.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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