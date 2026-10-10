Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson detained in Mumbai on way to protest backing CJP

Mumbai Police detained Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, and his associates while they were heading to August Kranti Maidan for a protest backing the CJP demonstration in Delhi.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday detained Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and president of Hum Bharat Ke Log, along with his associates, as they headed to August Kranti Maidan for a 3.30 pm protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Gandhi was picked up from Bandra and taken to the DN Nagar police station, a police official said. On X, Gandhi claimed he had been arrested and taken to an unknown location. The police denied arresting him and said he had only been detained.

CJP Protest Live Updates: Abhijeet Dipke and team detained from flight after landing in Delhi for CJP protest