Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

9-year-old raped and murdered in Maharshtra’s Kalyan, minor boy detained

According to police officers, the girl’s body was found inside a residential building around 8 am Thursday.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by an unknown person in Maharshtra’s Kalyan area. The police said they have detained a minor but are yet to ascertain whether he has committed the crime.

According to police officers, the girl’s body was found inside a residential building around 8 am Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal said, “The deceased and her family members earn by begging and stay near the building.”

The police further added that they suspect that the girl was kidnapped from the road, raped and subsequently killed. “She has been stabbed in the neck,” said Gunjan, adding, “Prima facie it appears that the girl was raped before being killed. As soon as her body was found, we sent it to a hospital and are awaiting the medical reports.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 05:40:03 pm
